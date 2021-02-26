Apologize To Nigerians, Human Rights Group Tells General Magashi 

For calling on Nigerians to defend themselves on the insecurity situation in the country, a human rights group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) has called on the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (retired), to tender unreserved apology to Nigerians for making such statement.

HURMA also called on Nigerians take their destiny into their hands, by organizing themselves to democratically enthroning a government that will have people as its cornerstone.

Furthermore, the group which has Comrade Buns Olaitan Isiak, as it’s Executive Director and Barrister Lekan Alabi as it’s Board of Trustees’ Chairman, also condemned in strong terms the unjustifiable killings, kidnappings, banditry, rape, inter and intra ethnic wars and other heinous crimes that hold sway across the country.

The group made the above assertions at a press briefing held in Lagos on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme captioned: “Threat to Peace in a failing state: a timely call for United front against insecurity”, the group’s Executive Director, Comrade Buna said: “without mincing words insecurity of life and property has become a disgraceful trademark for our much raped country by factions of the ruling class that are united in mission but divided in strategy in continuing rapacious subjugation of the people and the country. No doubt, at the level of our organization we have a resolute commitment to fight economic, social and political injustice and if necessary to install a new order.

“The present state of Nigeria as a nation, appears that the sovereignty of Nigeria is now in the hands of the criminals in different shades and content that holds the jugular of the State and trample upon the lives of the people. The response so far from the livers of power is a gross violation of the Oath of Office sworn to by the President.

“The fact needs to be stressed that right to life of the citizens of this great country is constitutionally protected. Without mixing words, we are forced by the dwindling state of security and moreso not impressed by the recent address of the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi, who recently proclaimed that unarmed citizens should begin to defend themselves against highly armed bandits.

“As regards our position as voice for the masses, it is our conclusion that such Minister does not deserve such post for one more day”

“The constitution is the Supreme Law of the country and from whom government through the people derive all powers and authority. However, Chapter 2 in section 14 stated clearly that the Primary objective of government is the security and welfare of the people.

“For the Minister to have encouraged the people to now start defending themselves is an indirect acceptance of the failure of government in its fundamental duties and this means such government does not deserve to exist any further. Encouraging harmless citizens to take up battle against harmed and well sponsored elements, including by some political office holders with state resources, is a direct call to anarchy.

“We wish to hereby request immediate withdrawal of the Minister’s statement with public apology. We also wish to appeal to all pro-bandit elements both within the government and the people to please give peace chance to reign”.

HURMA also appealed to Nigerians not to use the nation’s insecurity state, as an option to turn against other citizen.

“The Nigerian people should please note that under no circumstance shall we consider the option of lawlessness by attacking unharmed fellow citizen on the basis of ethnicity or tribe.

“We have come to realize that the most recognized vulnerable group are the youths and urgent need is required for their plight. Our Government’s efforts so far have not been enough to establish worthy programs that can empower and equip the teaming youths in Nigeria to be engaged in profitable ventures. Instead selfish and visionless politicians furnish them with weapons to be their thugs and to cause violence during elections. This has resulted into youths resolving into criminality as a means of livelihood. This vacuum among other acts of ignorance is gradually being exploited by enemies of the nation to swindle the nation into a state of anarchy”

“HURMA holds very strongly that ethnic profiling of crime in the country should be outrightly condemned and crime and criminality should be comprehensively prosecuted wherever they may occur without ethnic or religious bias”.

The group also called on the newly appointed Service Chiefs, to take drastic actions aiming to end insecurity in the State, as it said it shall intensify its discussion with patriotic elements among the members of the ruling class and as well progressive and peace loving elements in the international communities to ensure that things are restored back to normal soon.

“We have seen hope and wish to give same to Nigerians by the recent action of President Muhamad Buhari in the recently appointed four new military chiefs amid mounting calls to do something about widespread insecurity in the country. Apart from the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, the new Service Chiefs are to tackle issues of threats of banditry, kidnappings, and clashes between herders and farmers. Nigerians should exercise patient and expect positive outcomes from these new service chiefs.

“The leadership of the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) shall intensify its discussion with patriotic elements among the members of the ruling class and as well progressive and peace loving elements in the international communities to ensure that things are restored back to normal soon”.

On how to move the country forward, HURMA said; “Our people must take their destiny into their hands by organizing themselves by democratically enthroning a government that will have people as its cornerstone, and the economic policies that will ensure equitable and fair redistribution of wealth must be struggled for and be attained, a life more abundance will definitely reorientate the mass of our people to pursue life and happiness as against banditry.

“The State must invest in modern system of agriculture and animal husbandry. The cultural, pastoral and nomadic cattle’s rearing method that breeds cattle rustling and violate attacks among the citizens must be put an end to by providing a modern way of doing agricultural business. And the apparatus of the State must be overhauled to reflect the heterogeneous nature of the State without compromising merit and competence.

“The machineries of the State must be overhauled to accommodate fresh thinking and initiative. And that the State as a matter of urgency, must wake up all its social mobilization platforms from slumber with the mandate to redirect the social consciousness of our people to live in peace and harmony.

“Finally, iur international borders must be well secured to prevent unrestricted migration to our country on alter of ethnic loyalty and solidarity”.