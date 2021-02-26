Normalcy returns in Edo community where tax collector was stabbed to death

Normalcy returns in Edo community where tax collector was stabbed to death

Friday, February 26, 2021 12:52 pm


Police:

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Normalcy has gradually returned to Ogheghe community, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state, after a revenue collector simply identified as Osazuwa, was reportedly stabbed to death by a motorcycle rider.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a disagreement between Osazuwa and the rider, degenerated into a physical combat.

It was further gathered that the revenue collector who was said to be a community youth leader died as a result of the wound inflicted on him.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the incident thereafter turned into an orgy of violence as the community youths went on rampage.

“The youths were angry because the killer  motorcyclist from Hausa extraction escaped.

“So, the  youths engaged other members of the Hausa community in the area in a fight and many were severely injured. Some motorcycles were also burnt,” he said.

The development caused panic as residents scrambled for safety.

The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who met with the Ogheghe community and Arewa leaders on Wednesday, expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place by his administration was not working as expected.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, stated that the Commissioner of police has met with the community.

Osaigbovo added that normalcy has returned to the area, as he denied knowledge of the death.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Shoreline Protection: Dangote Allays Fear of Lekki Fishing Communities
    1 hour ago

    Ex-Federal High Court Chief Judge, Kafatati, is dead
    1 hour ago

    Further notes to the Nigerian Left 
    1 hour ago

    Apologize To Nigerians, Human Rights Group Tells General Magashi 
    2 hours ago

    Kidnapped farmer’s son regains freedom in Oyo
    2 hours ago

    Kwara Govt approves use of hijab in state-owned, grant-aided schools
    2 hours ago

    Zamfara Commissioner: We don’t know how many female students were taken by gunmen
    5 hours ago

    Just In: Gunmen abduct about 300 girls from Zamfara secondary school