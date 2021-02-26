Normalcy returns in Edo community where tax collector was stabbed to death

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Normalcy has gradually returned to Ogheghe community, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state, after a revenue collector simply identified as Osazuwa, was reportedly stabbed to death by a motorcycle rider.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a disagreement between Osazuwa and the rider, degenerated into a physical combat.

It was further gathered that the revenue collector who was said to be a community youth leader died as a result of the wound inflicted on him.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the incident thereafter turned into an orgy of violence as the community youths went on rampage.

“The youths were angry because the killer motorcyclist from Hausa extraction escaped.

“So, the youths engaged other members of the Hausa community in the area in a fight and many were severely injured. Some motorcycles were also burnt,” he said.

The development caused panic as residents scrambled for safety.

The state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who met with the Ogheghe community and Arewa leaders on Wednesday, expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place by his administration was not working as expected.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, stated that the Commissioner of police has met with the community.

Osaigbovo added that normalcy has returned to the area, as he denied knowledge of the death.