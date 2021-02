Zamfara Commissioner: We don’t know how many female students were taken by gunmen

The Zamfara Government says it has not yet confirm the number of female students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government area of the state early Friday morning.

Zamfara Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said this in a brief interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday

The abductors in their hundreds invaded the town and took away the students at about 2 a.m.

“I can confirm to you now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe and right now, I am on my way to the school.

“At this moment, l cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen until l get there, but we have already mobilised security men and members of the vigilantatè who are now in pursuit of the abductors,” the commissioner stated.

A staff of the school who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said, “the gunmen in their hundreds invaded the town around 2 a.m on Friday, shot sporadically in the air to scare the residents before coming into the school.

“After taking away most of the students, we rounded up those that escaped or hid from the bandits and conducted a census where we counted 54 students and we are still searching to see if we can get more,” he said.

Also, a resident who gave his name as Haliru Jangebe, said ihat the local vigilantes had tried to repel the invaders but were overpowered.

“The bandits were too many and they all seemed to be carrying heavy arms as we heard gunshots from all parts of the town and when the shots stopped, we heard that the students had been taken away,” he said.