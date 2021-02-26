Zamfara school abduction: Angry residents attack journalists, others

By Abubakar Ahmed

Some aggrieved residents of Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara have taken to the streets destroying vehicles entering the village.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 300 female boarding Science secondary school students were abducted from Jangebe.

They were taken to an unknown destination by armed gunmen who invaded the school in early hours of Friday.

Reacting to the development, the residents, who stormed the streets in their hundreds along with women and children, used sticks and stones to attack vehicles.

The angry mob attacked two vehicles conveying journalists from various media houses, including NAN, AIT, TVC, Channels and an online media, Thunder Blowers, whose cameraman was seriously wounded on his forehead and was rushed to Gusau, the state capital for treatment.

As of time of filing this report, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abutu Yaro, along with the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, were seen pacifying the protesters.

The officials were yet to make a statement as they make frantic efforts to mobilise into the affected town.