Breaking: Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys regain freedom

Saturday, February 27, 2021 10:16 am


Government Science College, Kagara

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, kidnapped from their school about 10 days ago have been released.

The bandits who were dressed in army uniform had kidnapped 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family from the school on February 17, 2021.

However, reports on Saturday morning indicated that the bandits have finally released the students and the other captives who are now their way to Minna, the state capital.

According to the report, the 42 abductees were released from a location close to where the fifty-three bus passengers were released a week ago.

 

