Fashola Fully Opens Third Mainland Bridge to Traffic

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, today announced in Abuja the final opening to traffic of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos from Saturday, February 27, 2021 at midday.

This brings to final completion the rehabilitation and maintenance works which necessitated the partial closure of the Bridge since July 24, 2020.

Mr. Fashola who gave the directives after reviewing the report from the Director Bridges and Design on the update of the rehabilitation works, thanked Lagosians for their patience and understanding while the rehabilitation work was going on.

In view of this the Honourable Minister said, “there was no longer any need for us to close the bridge to traffic”.

The Minister also thanked the Lagos State Government and their officials for their effective collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing engineers in ensuring the supervision and provision of traffic control support services to the contractors.

The Honourable Minister on behalf of the Federal Government expressed his deep appreciation to all those who played one positive role or another including contractor Messrs Borini Prono; FERMA, LASTMA, FRSC , media and civil society organizations too numerous to mention individually.

In particular, the Minister acknowledges and thanks all the commuters whose patience, understanding and cooperation were the biggest tools for the successful execution of the works and wishes all motorists who use the Bridge a safe motoring experience.