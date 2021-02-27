Jangebe: Police intensify aerial surveillance to rescue school girls

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has intensified aerial surveillance for the rescue of the 317 abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in Gusau on Saturday while giving update on the ongoing efforts by the police to rescue the kidnapped victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unknown gunmen had, on Friday, attacked Jangebe town and kidnapped 317 schoolgirls.

“The police have already commenced a search-and-rescue operation, headed by Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, aimed at ensuring successful rescue of the abducted schoolgirls.

“In his complementary efforts, the IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has already deployed both ground and aerial assets, including the special operatives, with the experience and expertise in the rescue mission operation, and two operational surveillance helicopters that have already commenced operation.

“Currently, CP Abutu Yaro is on recky operation mission in the forest where the kidnapped victims are believed to have been taken to,” Muhammad said.

He said that the two helicopters were waiting for signal from the CP, who was already in the forest, so that they could take off and continue to conduct aerial surveillance to the search and rescue operation.

“This effort is ongoing and is being intensified.

“I want to assure members of the public that the police are doing wonderful job towards ensuring the release of the abducted school girls, hale and hearty.

“We are appealing to members of the public to support the police with credible information and prayers so that our mission to rescue the victims can be achieved,” the PPRO explained.