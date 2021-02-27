Just in: Kagara students arrived Minna amidst tight security

Just in: Kagara students arrived Minna amidst tight security

Saturday, February 27, 2021 11:15 am


Government Science College, Kagara

By Rita Iliya

The abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger, have regained freedom.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 42 persons were abducted by suspected bandits on Feb. 17.

NAN reports that the students who arrived Minna amidst tight security were taken to the Niger State Development Company suite to freshen up before being taken to the government house to be received by the governor.

The abductees on arrival were received by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe in Minna.

Journalists were barred entering into where the victims were being kept.

On Feb. 17, during the abduction, a school pupil was killed and 27 others were abducted around 3 a.m.

Three members of the school’s staff and 12 of their relatives were also abducted.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    ‘Shun irregular migration’, Obaseki admonishes skill acquisition graduates
    41 mins ago

    ‘Otoge’ not just about replacement of individuals in government – Gov. Abdulrazaq
    59 mins ago

    Breaking: Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys regain freedom
    1 hour ago

    Osinbajo calls for knowledge-based regulation of cryptocurrency not prohibition
    1 hour ago

    Peace Ambassador: Pilgrims Commission disowns Tonto Dikeh
    11 hours ago

    Wike: Man suspected to be policeman armed with Ak-47 blocked my convoy
    11 hours ago

    Police hunt for kidnappers of 2 residents of Abuja suburb
    11 hours ago

    Jangebe schoolgirls: Police coordinate rescue operation, deploy 2 surveillance helicopters