‘Otoge’ not just about replacement of individuals in government – Gov. Abdulrazaq

‘Otoge’ not just about replacement of individuals in government – Gov. Abdulrazaq

Saturday, February 27, 2021 10:34 am


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kwara government has said the ‘Otoge’ (enough is enough) slogan used during the campaign for the 2019  election is about change in how things are done in the state and not just a means of replacing individuals.

Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this at the Kwara APC elders and young stakeholders symposium organised by the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders in Ilorin, according to a statement released by the government.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor said his administration is taking steps to set a new record in good governance by giving equal access to the people based on merit, equity and fair play.

He added that the administration’s investments in various sectors in the State are yielding positive results.

Governor Abdulrazak, therefore, implored the youths to embrace the reforms and new thinking that considers merit, equity and fair play above every other thing.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kwara APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmori, appreciated the group and assured them that government is keen on youth development.

He, therefore, urged the youths to remain united and not be distracted.

Sanmori assured them of their inclusion in party activities.

In his welcome address, the coordinator of the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders, Mr Abdulrasheed Adebimpe, said the CKAYS is an umbrella body of over 100 registered youth groups in Kwara APC and other associations across the three senatorial districts in the State.

He added that the aim of CKAYS is to bring youths together to speak with a single voice irrespective of the differences among the party’s elders.

He appealed to aggrieved members of the party to calm down and work together in unity for emergence of a splendid Kwara State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Just in: Kagara students arrived Minna amidst tight security
    31 mins ago

    ‘Shun irregular migration’, Obaseki admonishes skill acquisition graduates
    1 hour ago

    Breaking: Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys regain freedom
    1 hour ago

    Osinbajo calls for knowledge-based regulation of cryptocurrency not prohibition
    1 hour ago

    Peace Ambassador: Pilgrims Commission disowns Tonto Dikeh
    11 hours ago

    Wike: Man suspected to be policeman armed with Ak-47 blocked my convoy
    11 hours ago

    Police hunt for kidnappers of 2 residents of Abuja suburb
    12 hours ago

    Jangebe schoolgirls: Police coordinate rescue operation, deploy 2 surveillance helicopters