‘Otoge’ not just about replacement of individuals in government – Gov. Abdulrazaq

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kwara government has said the ‘Otoge’ (enough is enough) slogan used during the campaign for the 2019 election is about change in how things are done in the state and not just a means of replacing individuals.

Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this at the Kwara APC elders and young stakeholders symposium organised by the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders in Ilorin, according to a statement released by the government.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor said his administration is taking steps to set a new record in good governance by giving equal access to the people based on merit, equity and fair play.

He added that the administration’s investments in various sectors in the State are yielding positive results.

Governor Abdulrazak, therefore, implored the youths to embrace the reforms and new thinking that considers merit, equity and fair play above every other thing.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kwara APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Sanmori, appreciated the group and assured them that government is keen on youth development.

He, therefore, urged the youths to remain united and not be distracted.

Sanmori assured them of their inclusion in party activities.

In his welcome address, the coordinator of the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders, Mr Abdulrasheed Adebimpe, said the CKAYS is an umbrella body of over 100 registered youth groups in Kwara APC and other associations across the three senatorial districts in the State.

He added that the aim of CKAYS is to bring youths together to speak with a single voice irrespective of the differences among the party’s elders.

He appealed to aggrieved members of the party to calm down and work together in unity for emergence of a splendid Kwara State.