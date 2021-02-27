Peace Ambassador: Pilgrims Commission disowns Tonto Dikeh

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, has denied appointing social media celebrity, Tonto Dike as its Peace Ambassador.

Tonto had on Friday in a post on her social media pages announced that she has been appointed a Peace Ambassador of NCPC, following her courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam the previous day.

She accompanied the posts with a picture she took with Rev Pam in which she was dressed in a see through blouse during the visit to the NCPC office.

But in a statement released late Friday, Celestine Toruka, Head Media and Public Relations NCPC said the Commission did not appoint Dike as its Peace Ambassador and so, her claim should be discarded.

“The fact remains that the Executive Secretary of NCPC never appointed King Tonto Dikeh an Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and this was not part of her visit therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination.”

“The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired,” the Commission said.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC wishes to state in categorical terms that King Tonto Dikeh paid an official courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam on 25th February, 2021 at the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

As the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peace building.

She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

However, we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she has been officially appointed as Ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone virile in the media.

The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

The fact remains that the Executive Secretary of NCPC never appointed King Tonto Dikeh an Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and this was not part of her visit therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination

Nevertheless, we appreciate her desire to partner with us in our peace building initiatives and in the area of pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land .

Signed:

Celestine Toruka

Head Media and Public Relations NCPC

26th February, 2021.