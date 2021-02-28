Homosexuality: Anglican Communion in Nigeria calls for sanction of American priests

Sunday, February 28, 2021 10:38 pm


The Primate, Archbishop of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba,

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) on Sunday called for sanctions against bishops, priests and laity in Anglican Church in North America, ACNA Province who recently signed a letter promoting homosexuality.

The Primate, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba,  made the position of the church known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ndukuba said that the letter might have  brought  the Church  to ridicule on  biblical teachings about Christian marriage and human sexuality.

He also affirmed rejection of homosexuality in Nigeria, vowing to defend the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The Church of Nigeria affirms its total rejection of homosexuality, and will surely stand to defend the truth of the gospel based on the injunctions and ethical principles of the Holy Bible,’’ Ndukuba  said.

The  statement is entitled, ‘‘Church of Nigeria’s Position on the Recent Developments in Anglican Church in North America (ACNA)”.

“We appreciate Archbishop Foley Beach’s intervention by which the offensive gay Anglican letter was removed from the web, but this has not cured the diseases that have set in, neither has it mitigated the damage this has done by the public advertisement and the changing perception of the ACNA stand on Biblical orthodoxy.

“A gay is a gay, he cannot be rightly described otherwise.

“We cannot describe people as Christian murderers or Christian adulterers, neither should we  have gay Christians or gay Anglican. Without holiness, no man shall see God,’’ the cleric said.

He advised ACNA to take a clear stand on  homosexuality and same -sex relations of all types.

