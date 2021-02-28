Jangebe schoolgirls still in bandits’ captivity – Zamfara Govt, Police

Contrary to earlier reports, the 317 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have not been released, according to the state government and the police.

Premium Times quoted media aide to Zamfara Governor, Yusuf Idris as denying that the girls have been set free.

Idris said the state government is working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure safe return of the girls while appealing to their parents and guardians to exercise patience.

Also, Zamfara commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, described the claims that the girls have been released as a fake news which should be ignored.

“I want to call the attention of the good people of Zamfara State, they should disregard any fake news regarding the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe by one national daily. It’s not true. But, Alhamdulillah, the state government and securities are their trying their best,” he said

The girls were abducted early Friday morning at their school by yet to be identified bandits.