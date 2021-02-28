Jangebe schoolgirls still in bandits’ captivity – Zamfara Govt, Police

Jangebe schoolgirls still in bandits’ captivity – Zamfara Govt, Police

Sunday, February 28, 2021 4:11 pm


Contrary to earlier reports, the 317 schoolgirls abducted  from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have not been released, according to the state government and the police.

Premium Times quoted media aide to Zamfara Governor, Yusuf Idris  as denying that the girls have been set free.

Idris said the state government is working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure safe return of the girls while appealing to their parents and guardians to exercise patience.

Also, Zamfara commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, described the claims that the girls have been released as a fake news which should be ignored.

“I want to call the attention of the good people of Zamfara State, they should disregard any fake news regarding the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe by one national daily. It’s not true. But, Alhamdulillah, the state government and securities are their trying their best,” he said

The girls were abducted early Friday morning at their school by yet to be identified bandits.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10 billion loan – sources
    2 hours ago

    The Dilemma of Goodluck Jonathan
    2 hours ago

    Study reveals biggest concerns for Nigerian parents
    2 hours ago

    U.S. Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday – SGF
    3 hours ago

    Makinde and his keg of gun powder
    4 hours ago

    Arogidigba as the trouble with Southern Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Just In: Bandits free 317 kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls