PDP postpones sale of forms for Anambra governorship election primaries

Sunday, February 28, 2021 10:13 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

By Emmanuel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced the postponement  of the sale of forms for Anambra governorship primary election from the earlier scheduled date of Monday, March 1, to Wednesday, March 10.

The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja also announced the extension of the tenure of its zonal caretaker Committees for South-West, North-Central and North-West by 30 days.

Akobundu also gave March 1, as the last day for submission of already purchased and completed forms for its zonal congresses in all the zones.

“Consequently, screening of aspirants for North-East, South-East and South-South Zonal congresses is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at the zonal headquarters.

“In the same vein, the tenures of Zonal Caretaker Committees for South-West, North-Central and North-West have been extended for another period of 30 days.

“The fresh extension takes effect from March 10, being the date of the expiration of the current tenure.”

Akobundu advised all PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members to take note of those changes in the schedule of activities of the party.

