Verbatim: Abaribe on Two Sets of Laws in Nigeria

“Currently, We Have Two Sets Of Laws In Nigeria

We have the law for the North and the law for the South.

In the North, terrorists are called bandits, government negotiate with them and pay them huge amount of money for their terrorism.

In the South, unarmed freedom fighters are called terrorists, government arrest them and even kill them at will.

In the North, police don’t arrest criminals or extort motorists.

In the South, police arrest innocent citizens and extort motorists.

In the North, Islamic police (Hisbah) arrest Nigerian police for drinking alcohol.

In the South, police arrest vigilantes that drink alcohol and label them criminals.

In the North, Northern youths can kill innocent Southerners and no one will arrest them.

In the South, Southern youths get arrested for attacking armed Fulani herdsmen.

How will people believe in One Nigeria with these treatments?”

– Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State in Nigeria