Zamfara Governor to continue ‘peace process’ with bandits despite warning from Buhari

Sunday, February 28, 2021 6:41 pm


Matawalle:

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has said his administration “is going to continue with peace process with bandits considering its impacts in addressing security challenges facing the state,” despite last Friday’s abduction of 317 schoolgirls from by the criminals.

Many analysts have said that the abduction of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Jangebe  by bandits was evidence that the Governor’s policy of appeasing criminals with money and expensive gifts to dissuade them from engaging in criminal activities is not working.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also warned governors against appeasing bandits kidnapping and killing villages across the Northwest Nigeria with cash and vehicles to stop them from carrying out their nefarious activities.

The President had noted that such gifts will serve as incentives for the bandits to engage in more criminal action in a statement he released in reaction to the kidnapping of Jangebe students.

But while assuring that the abducted Jangebe students will be released very soon, the Governor indicated that he will continue with ‘peace process’ with the bandits.

Matawalle stated this in Gusau on Sunday while receiving the federal government delegation which was in the state for sympathy visit over the abduction of the children.

“We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers.

“Very soon we are going to witness the release of the abductees”, the governor said

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sending the delegation to symphathise the state over what he described as “ugly act”.

Special prayers were offered for the release of the schoolgirls during the visit.

