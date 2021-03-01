Anxiety over lack of information on kidnapped top traditional ruler, lecturer in Rivers one week after

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Concerns are mounting over lack of information on the whereabouts of Dr Jones Gilbert Ayuwo, a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt and King Aaron Ikuru, the traditional ruler of Ikuru Community in Andoni Local Government of Rivers State over a week after they were abducted.

Both men were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday, February 21 at different locations.

The lecturer and some journalists were returning to Port Harcourt from Andoni town, where they went for a meeting on translation of Bible from English Language to Andoni language when they were ambushed.

It was not clear if the kidnappers have made contacts or demanded for ransom from his family as at the time of filing this report.

Spokesman for the University of Port Harcourt, Sam Kpenu, said the lecturer was abducted along the Andoni-Opobo-Ogoni road.

“The incident happened towards the axis of Ogoni. There were three other occupants in the car. The kidnappers forcefully ejected the other occupants in the car and forcefully took Dr. Ayuwo into their own car”

“The kidnappers didn’t abandon Ayuwo’s car. They drove away Ayuwo’s car.

He said the management of the University has also reached out to the family of the Ayuwo.

It was learnt that the journalists with the lecturer when he was abducted were members of staff of Rivers State Television, RSTV.

Though the kidnappers stole the phones and other valuables of the journalists, they however were able to find their way to the nearest police station in the area which is in Bori to report the incident.

On the other hand, Dr. Ikuru, a top traditional ruler in Rivers State, was kidnapped in his palace by gunmen who invaded Ikuru town last Sunday night after sporadic shootings.

The King who is Okaama of Ikuru Town is also Chairman of Andoni Council of Traditional rulers as well as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

New Rivers Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, in his maiden press conference last week had promised that the traditional ruler and the lecturer will soon be set free.

He added that officers of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command have been mobilized to search for the kidnapped persons.

Meanwhile, students of the Department of Linguistics and Communications in UNIPORT, UNIPORT Alumni Association and Bolo Youths have called for unconditional release of the monarch and the lecturer.