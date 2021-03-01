NBC jams Radio Biafra signals, asks DSS, police to fish out operators

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has requested the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Police to bring operators of “Radio Biafra” which can be heard in most parts of Lagos to book.

The Commission announced this while announcing that it has jammed the signal of the radio station in most parts of Lagos on Monday.

Mr Ekanem Antia, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of NBC, who said this in a statement noted that nobody can operate any radio station in Nigeria without appropriate permission from the Commission.

In addition, she noted that the Radio Biafra broadcast incendiary messages and was notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content.

“The NBC Act, CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 spells out in chapter two, subsection two, that: No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast, from anywhere in Nigeria, except under and in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

“Also, Section 15.4.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that: the police shall prosecute any person engaged in any form of broadcasting or in possession of any broadcast equipment or apparatus in the country without a licence or permit for the purpose,” he said.

According to him, the commission, therefore, warns the general public that anybody who attempts to operate broadcasting in Nigeria without legal authorisation of the NBC will be prosecuted and the equipment, confiscated according to Law.