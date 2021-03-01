APC membership re-validation exercise: Amaechi, Abe loyalists disagree on Appeal Court ruling

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers are giving different interpretations to a ruling of of the Port Harcourt Division of Court of Appeal delivered on Monday as related to the resumption of the the re-validation and registration of members in the State.

On one hand, the faction of the party loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister, welcomed the ruling of the Court of Appeal, as according to it, it has removed the impediments placed on the way of the party’s revalidation exercise by persons loyal to the rival faction loyal to Senator Magnus Abe.

In its reaction contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the APC faction noted that by lifting restraining order on the registration exercise, the Court has finally paved the way for members of the party in Rivers State to participate in the exercise which has been going on in other parts of the country.

“Today’s decision by the Court of Appeal has laid to rest, the frivolous quest by Igo Aguma and his associates to prevent law abiding members of the party from taking part in a legitimate process ordered by the National Secretariat of the APC.

“For us, this is a strong moral victory for the APC. Consequent upon this ruling, members of the party in the State are free as from today to go about the business of revalidating their membership.

“We thank the Court of Appeal for doing the needful. We are satisfied that at last justice has been done. The Court threw out some applications made by the APC as Hon. Emma Deeyah has claimed. We are however amazed that Deeyah did not have the courage to tell the entire truth of what transpired in Court.

“Let nobody be in any doubt that the major issue before the Court and the Rivers people was whether the APC indeed has a right, given the plethora of cases filed by Abe team, to engage in the revalidation of its membership.

“Given the wordings of the ruling, made today in Port Harcourt, Rivers APC members have a right to revalidate their membership without let or hindrance.

“Similarly, we understand why Hon. Emma Deeyah on behalf of the Abe group put a spin on the decision of the Court of Appeal. They lost and lost very badly where it mattered most. It appears that what is now left in order to have any clout with those they have been deceiving all along is to lie a little more.

“This victory belongs to our members who have remained resolute. Their patience and trust in leadership is yielding dividends. We salute you and urge you to remain calm. Evil will never prevail over good.

“The journey is not over yet. We have a few more issues before the Supreme Court. On March 5th, by the grace of God Almighty, we shall prevail.

“We urge the people to ignore the rantings of the Abe group. Their attempt to confuse the people of this great State with lies will most certainly fall flat on its face.

“A time comes when truth cannot be denied. The truth is that the Court of Appeal has removed the stumbling block placed on APC’s path by a splinter group. The road to freedom and stunning victories to come is now open.

“We want to thank our leaders for their doggedness. Our faith in their ability to guide us throw this very trying period remains unshaken.

But in sharp disagreement, the Senator Abe faction said by striking out four appeals and dismissing one other appeal brought by members of the Amaechi-led faction of the APC, the registration/revalidation exercise cannot take place for APC members in Rivers.

In statement signed by Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah a Statutory Executive Member, APC, said, “The judgment all filed came out in our favour as the Court of Appeal remitted them back to the High Court for continued hearing.

“None of the decisions of the High Court of was touched by the Court of Appeal particularly that of Abina J. which directed parties that nothing should be done in respect of the registration/revalidation exercise by the APC Rivers state pending the determination of the suit.

“The so -called registration and revalidation exercise of APC Rivers state is further frustrated and cannot take place. We wish to state that we are on standby waiting for the Rotimi Amaechi faction of the APC either at the Supreme Court or the High Court if they chose to return to Court on these issues”.