Buhari on release of Jangebe students: ‘Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping’

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has again warned that payments of ransom to bandits to free abducted persons will only encourage more kidnapping by criminals.

The President gave the caution while celebrating the release of the 276 abducted students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, early Tuesday morning.

The girls, who were kidnapped last Friday were released early Tuesday morning.

While receiving the students at Government’s House, Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, said no ransom was paid to free the girls from their abductors.

But in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari said the time has come to reverse, completely, the grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping in the country.

While celebrating the release of the students, the President called for greater vigilance by the people so that human intelligence could be collected early enough to nip the bandits’ plans in the bud.

“Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping,” he warned, while urging the Police and the Military to go after the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

The President said he was excited that the ordeal of the students came to a happy end without any incident, adding that “being held in captivity is an agonizing experience not only for the victims, but also their families and all of us.”

He therefore expressed “overwhelming joy” over release of the abducted female students.

“I join the families and people of Zamfara in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.”

