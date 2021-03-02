Intensive military action against bandits looms as Buhari declares Zamfara `no fly zone’

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Zamfara a ‘no fly zone’ in what seemed a prelude to military action against bandits who are hiding in the vast forests of the state to carry out various kidnapping activities, including mass abduction of schoolchildren across the Northwest part of the country.

The decision to declare Zamfara a no fly zone was announced after a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday, the same day bandits released nearly 300 students abducted from a secondary school in Jangebe community of the state.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The National Security Adviser (NSO), retired Maj. -Gen. Babagana Monguno, announced the imposition of ‘no fly zone’ on Zamfara when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He added that the President has also ordered the police and the military to deploy massive military intelligence against the bandits and restore normalcy to that part of the country.

Ahead of the expected military action, Monguno said the Federal Government has also announced a complete ban on mining activities in Zamfara.

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared “a no fly zone’’ with immediate effect.

According to the NSO, the president also directed security officials to apprehend all those causing problems for innocent citizens not only in Zamfara but across the country.

He said already some of the trouble-makers had been placed under surveillance by the intelligence agencies.