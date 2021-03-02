Fuel scarcity: IPMAN lauds NNPC for prompt intervention, advises against panic buying

File: Consumers on queue to buy petrol at a filling station

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) Kano state branch has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the prompt measures it has taken to address the fuel scarcity which resurfaced few days ago.

The IPMAN Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, made the commendation on Tuesday in Kano while inaugurating an ad-hoc committee set up to ensure prompt distribution of the commodity.

He said the commendation was also necessary following the NNPC order to all its depots across the country to intensify efforts in their operations to end the scarcity which reared its ugly head few days ago.

He specifically lauded the NNPC for allocating 160 tankers to Kano today (Tuesday) as part of effort to end the fuel scarcity in the state.

“Iam happy to announce that the NNPC has today (Tuesday) allocated no fewer than 160 trucks to Kano as part of measures to check the scarcity.This singular effort is worthy of commendation,” Danmalam said.

He, therefore, assured the public of the association’s readiness to ensure adequate fuel distribution to all the nooks and crannies of the states under its jurisdiction in particular and the country at large.

He, however, advised motorists and other vehicle owners against panic buying and hoarding of the commodity in their houses in view of the dangers associated with the acts.

He said that IPMAN would collaborate with the leadership of Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADTOP), to ensure adequate distribution of the commodity across the country so as to end the scarcity and alleviate the sufferings of people occasioned by the scarcity.

“IPMAN in collaboration with ADTOP as an essential service provider would ensure adequate distribution of the product in all parts of the country,” he added.