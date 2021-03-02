Photos: Sowore appears in court with his “ADC”, others

Omoyele Sowore appeared in Court on 2 March 2021 with his “ADC” (in traditional wear) behind him …

Sowore was arrested on 3 August 2019 by security agents, detained for 45 days and charged to court for treasonable and money laundering felonies.

The Charges against him:

– Conspiracy to commit treasonable felony by allegedly staging a revolution campaign aimed at removing the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

– Committing the actual offence of reasonable felony in August 2019 in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, to stage the #RevolutionNow protest allegedly aimed at removing the President.

– Cybercrime offences by granting press interview for the purpose of causing insult, enmity, hatred and ill-will on the person of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

-Money laundering offences by alleged transferring $74,400 in 4 installments by means of swift wire

Trouble started for Sowore when his Coalition for Revolution (CORE), a political movement led called for a nation-wide protest march, code named Revolution Now. In July, 2019, CORE issued its 5-core demands for Revolution Now:

An economy that works for the masses.

An effective and democratic end to insecurity.

An end to systemic corruption and for total system change.

The immediate implementation of the NGN30,000 minimum wage.

Free and quality education for all.

Timeline of Sowore’s trial, as presented by Global Voices Advocacy:

August 3, 2019: Sowore was arrested in Lagos, Nigeria.

August 8: An Abuja court granted the DSS plea to keep Sowore in custody for 45 days to conclude their investigation.

September 20: Nigerian government files charges against Sowore for terrorism, cybercrime and harassing the president.

September 24: The same Abuja court grants Sowore bail and orders his release.

September 26: DSS disobeyed court order citing non receipt of the court order; Sowore’s lawyers filed a notice of contempt of court against the DSS.

September 30: Sowore re-arraigned in court, pleads not guilty to all charges.

October 4: Sowore is granted bail, by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of an Abuja court, conditions were: the sum of 100 million Nigerian Naira; submission of international passport; and an indefinite press gag.

November 6: Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu issued the release order to the DSS. Fixed February 11, 2020 as next adjourned date for the trial.

December 4: Sowore granted bail after meeting new bail conditions.

December 6: Sowore was violently rearrested at an Abuja Court by the DSS.

December 17: Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed December 23 for hearing date from The DSS and AGF to argue why Sowore should not be released.

December 23: Case was reassigned to be heard by Justice Ahmed Mohammed. The Honorable Justice recused himself due to a publication of bribery allegation against him by Sahara Reporters owned by Mr Sowore. Abubakar Malami (SAN), the AGF and Minister of Justice, announced his take over of the prosecution of Sowore in the charge of treasonable felony levied against him.