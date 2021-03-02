Saraki leads PDP chieftains in closed door meeting with Obasanjo

Saraki leads PDP chieftains in closed door meeting with Obasanjo

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 3:09 pm



Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and some stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are in a closed door meeting with elder-statesman and former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 8th Senate President arrived at the former president’s Pent House in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta with an entourage which included  Ibrahim former Governors Shehu Shema, Hassan Dankwanbo, Liyel Imoke and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Mulikat Akande Adeola, former majority leader of House of Representatives was also part of the entourage.

The meeting may not be unconnected with burning national issues and matters related to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 election.

Details later

