Dikwa attack: Troops move 26 humanitarian workers to Maiduguri

Dikwa attack: Troops move 26 humanitarian workers to Maiduguri

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 4:45 pm


Humanitarian Workers Rescued by Troops

Twenty six humanitarian workers rescued from Dikwa, the Borno town that was temporarily taken over by Boko Haram insurgents earlier in the week have been moved to Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to PRNigeria, the humanitarian staff working with international agencies including United Nations were escorted to the Borno State capital, by troops of 7 Division Delta Force, together with 195 and 112 Battalions.

This was after troops foiled another attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to take over the town in the last few days.

The insurgents had stormed the town on several gun trucks, determined to takeover and declare it one of their caliphates.

PRNigeria quoted a military intelligence officer  as confirming  that the timely deployment of army troops by GOC of the Division, General Abdul Khalifa and the active aerial operation by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) prevented the terrorists from achieving their ‘sinister objective’.

The website reported that the workers who were trapped in their building in Dikwa were rescued during search and rescue operation conducted by troops after battle with the terrorists.

The rescued workers, which include 20 males and six females, have been handed over to their officials in Maiduguri.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Police nab fake naira fraudsters, recover N5.7m fake notes in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    Pastor Adeboye at 79: How God preserved his life for His purpose
    3 hours ago

    Don’t Block Financing for Gas Investments Yet, Osinbajo Insists on Dialogue with EU
    5 hours ago

    FUTA Professor, Ibiyinka Fuwape, Wins African Union Scientific Excellence Award
    Lai-Mohammed 5 hours ago

    Minister Charges Task Force on Content, Publicity For DSO
    6 hours ago

    APC Can Kidnap More Than PDP
    6 hours ago

    Herdsmen: Bauchi, Benue Governors embrace peace
    6 hours ago

    Terkura Suswam: Ortom vows to unveil killers as police begin investigation