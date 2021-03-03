EndSARS protesters carted away $2m, N17m from my palace – Akiolu

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos has disclosed that the #EndSARS protesters who invaded his palace early in the morning of 21 October last year stole $2 million and N17 million.

The monarch spoke during the commissioning of Glover Hall Memorial Commissioning, Lagos on Wednesday.

Akiolu whose staff of office was stolen during the riots that followed the #EndSARS protest said he wanted to make it known to those at the event that he wanted to say it publicly that #EndSARS protesters stole $2 million and N17 million in his palace.

However, speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the completion and formal commissioning of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall reflected government’s determination to rebuild Lagos, revamp historic/public assets and also develop the Entertainment, Creative, and Tourism Sector, which is one of the pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He said his administration was mindful of the fact that the tourism and entertainment sector is an integral part of socio-economic development, and the overall wellbeing of the citizens, which is why the sector would not be neglected in government’s drive to make Lagos a mega city.

Sanwo-Olu said although, the coronavirus pandemic and the mindless destruction which followed the EndSARS protests had a shattering impact on the economy, “we are Lagosians with the resilience, tenacity, strength and courage needed to overcome challenges and other vicissitudes. We are consolidating the gains of the past and charting fresh development trajectories for the future, with our focus on socio-economic gains that will outlive this administration.”