Terkula Suswam, the elder brother of former Benue Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, was on Tuesday shot dead by yet to be identified person.

According to report in The Nation newspaper, Terkula was shot dead alongside his aide in Anyiin, Gaambetiev, Logo local Government area in Benue state.

He was reportedly outside repairing his gate when the assailant stormed his residence in a car and shot him and his aide dead. It was learnt that he had attempted to run back into his house, but the gunman catch up with him and shoot him after which he also kill his aide. Details later.