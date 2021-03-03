Pastor fighting for survival after attack by followers of masquerade in Kogi

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Relatives of a clergyman, Pastor Micheal Samson and his church members are in fervent prayers for his quick recovery from injuries he sustained during a mob attack by members of a masquerade cult group in Iyano, a village in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Pastor was beaten to a coma on Monday night by the followers of a masquerade within the premises of his United Evangelical Church.

Pastor Samson had incurred the wrath of the masquerade and its followers in the afternoon of Monday 1st March, when he denied them entry into the church during a procession round the town.

He had insisted that the church was a holy place that had no room for ‘pagan practices’ like going around with masquerades. He succeeded in driving the masquerade and his supporters away.

But angered by the pastor’s resistance, the youths came back angrily, fully kitted with dangerous objects to beat the pastor to a pulp. They struck while he was fast asleep.

After subduing him, they abandoned him with the injuries inflicted on the various parts of his body and ran away.

The News gathered that concerned members and relations of the Pastor later came to his rescue and took him to Idah General Hospital, where he is recuperating.

“They wanted to perform to the gods of the land which we call “Ane” in Igala land. The Pastor told them that this is not the right place to do it and they should leave. After leaving, they came back in the night fully kitted with dangerous objects to beat him to coma.

“They were up to 20. We are praying right now that nothing should happen to our brother because he is currently in critical condition.

”The incident has been reported to the Police Division in Onyedega under Ibaji LGA” one of the Pastor’s family members said.

It was however gathered that the Police is on the trail of persons allegedly behind the act