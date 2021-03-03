Police nab fake naira fraudsters, recover N5.7m fake notes in Abuja

Officers of Federal Capital Territory Police Command have recovered N5.7 million fake notes from four suspects who allegedly specialised in the use of counterfeit naira notes to defraud members of the public.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command said in a statement on Wednesday that the four men were among 11 suspects arrested for crimes ranging from ‘one chance robbery’, fraud and armed robbery along Durumi, Wuye and Kafe-Life Camp axis of Nigeria’s capital city in the past few days.

Police identified the four currency counterfeit fraudsters as: Kamal Haruna, Frank Onoja, Adejoh Steven and Guede.

The suspects, Miriam said were arrested by officers of the Wuye Division of FCT Police Command for being in possession of counterfeit naira notes totaling N5.7 million which they confessed that they are using to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson also announced the arrest of two members of a seven-man robbery syndicate by a patrol team after they attacked and robbed a school at Kafe-Life Camp area of the capital city.

One HP Laptop and one Apple Mac Laptop were recovered from the suspects, according to the Police.

Also, two suspects – Charity Timothy and Sunday Godwin- were arrested along Durumi axis of Abuja for engaging in ‘one chance’ robbery. Police recovered a vehicle the suspects were allegedly using to carry and rob passengers from them.

The Police spokesperson said all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.