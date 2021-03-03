Strike: Edo NUT tackles Obaseki

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6:15 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The leadership of Edo state Wing of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has debunked allegation made by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who last week alleged that the suspended indefinite strike recently embarked upon by the teachers was politically motivated.
The governor had last Monday in Benin while launching the ‘Let’s Go To School’ and ‘Parent’s First’ campaigns, accused a section of the leadership of NUT), of politicizing education.
“We have a problem with a section of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), that wants to continue to politicize education.
“We are not going to negotiate lawlessness; we are not going to be intimated; we are ready to fight as long as you want to derail Edo Best,” Obaseki had said.
But, the leadership of NUT, in a communique at the end of its enlarged State Wing Executive Council meeting, denied the governor’s statement.
It also called on the state government not to use the suspended strike action to victimize members of the union for taking part while it lasted.
The communique signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, State chairman, Moni Mike Itua, Assistant Secretary-General and three others, recalled that the state government was given two months’ notice to attends to the demands of teachers.
It added that the strike was the last resort, following the failure of the government to meet its demands which was subsequently suspended on February 5, 2021.
“At the end of the enlarged meeting SWEC-In- Session re-affirmed that the state leadership of the union is never in anyway being used politically to derail the programmes of Edo State Government as claimed in some quarters, because the state government was given eight  (8) weeks to attend to the demands of teachers.
“Failure on the side of government to do so, led to the strike action that was eventually suspended on the 5th of February, 2021,” the communique stated.
