Terkura Suswam: Ortom vows to unveil killers as police begin investigation

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 11:14 am


Terkula and the late Suswam

By Emmanuel Antswen

Officials of Benue Police Command have began investigation of the murder of Chief Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of former governor of Benue State, Governor Gabriel Suswam who was killed in Anyii town in Logo Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday evening.

The Police Command said it had cordoned off Anyiin town, where the deceased was shot by his assailants while supervising the repairs of his plaza.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom has also promised to give all the necessary support to the police to ensure that the killers of his predecessor are arrested and brought to  justice.

Terver Akase, the chief press secretary to the Governor said this in a statement issued in Makurdi on Wednesday.

“The killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, must be apprehended and brought to justice,” the statement said.

“The governor said his administration will  give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to the face the consequences of their action.

“Gov. Ortom stresses that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, and gives assurance that killers and kidnappers operating in Sankera axis of the State won’t go unpunished,” the statement said.

It also said that the governor sympathised with Sen. Suswam and the rest of the family, as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Chief Terkura Suswam.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.

 

