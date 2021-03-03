Veteran TV personality, actor, Sadiq Daba, succumbs to death after long battle with illness

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Veteran actor and television personality, Sadiq Daba who gained national fame in the late 1970s with his role in popular television series on the network of Nigeria Television Authority died on Wednesday evening after a prolonged battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

Reports in some newspaper in April 2020 had indicated that Sadiq was on the verge of losing one of his eyes as a result of deterioration in his health.

This was contrary to the believe that he was recuperating from the treatment he received for leukemia and prostate cancer in 2017.

He was later diagnosed with chronic obstructive venereal disease after the treatment.

“What I suffer from is called chronic obstructive venereal disease. It has to do with my lungs. The inside is perforated, making breathing and walking around difficult,” he revealed when speaking to a national newspaper about the nature of his illness.

For his excellent craft on the tube and celluloid, Daba was honoured with various awards while he was alive.

In December 2019, he was honoured with an award at the Best of Nollywood Awards in Kano.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had also at the occasion announced the donation of N1million.

Also, in 2015, Daba won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Inspector Waziri in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, October 1.