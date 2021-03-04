Boko Haram frees Pastor on ‘death row’

Pastor Bulus Yikura, the Christian cleric seen kneeling in a viral Boko Haram video kneeling and begging Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for help to ahead of the deadline set by terrorists to kill him has been freed.

Reports indicated that the kidnapped Cleric was freed 24 hours before the deadline set for his execution by Boko Haram as he indicated in the viral video

The Nation quoted an unnamed security source as confirming that the Pastor was set free on Wednesday evening on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis.

According to the newspaper, Yukura was seen with a few family members and some security operatives

However, it cannot be confirmed if the government or anybody pay any ransom or do something in any way to get Pastor Yikura out of captivity.

The Cleric was kidnapped by the terrorists on Christmas Eve last year when they attacked Pemi village in Chibok local government area of Borno State.