Buhari asks security operatives to shoot anyone carrying Ak-47, others illegally, says Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked security operatives to shoot anyone seen carrying Ak-47 and other sophisticated weapons who are not authorized to do so, presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu has said.

“The president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47,” Shehu said in an interview he granted BBC.

He added that the order also applied to bandits who have been terrorizing the Northwest and other parts of the country.

Shehu added that the Federal Government will use lethal force against bandits who refused to back off from their criminal activities.

“He ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately.”

On why President Buhari ordered the closure of air-traffic in Zamfara, Shehu said this was because of information that bandits were using with private jets to transfer weapons.

He also claimed that the jets are also being used to cart away gold from the state to Dubai.

“These jets are being used to pick up gold that is being mined in some parts of Zamfara and exported. This is strong because at the moment. There is a Nigerian gold market in Dubai. The government is losing, the people of this country are losing, that’s why it is said that gold mining is banned for those who are not made by the government.”