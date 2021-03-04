Buhari: Killers of Terkula Suswam must be brought to book

Buhari: Killers of Terkula Suswam must be brought to book

Thursday, March 4, 2021 10:03 pm


Terkura Suswam

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the circumstances surrounding the violent and untimely death of Chief Terkula Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

The President said this while commiserating with government and people of Benue State over the death of  Terkula in a statement released on his behalf by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson on Thursday.

While praying for Almighty God’s comfort his family and all loved ones, the President condoled with former Governor Suswam, who is the deceased’s younger brother, and all friends and associates of the renowned community leader, whose impact on media and education in the state remain commendable.

The deceased who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ashitech Group of Companies was shot dead by gunmen on Tuesday night in his home town, Anyiin, Logo.

