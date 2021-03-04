Covid-19: Edo records 5 new deaths, worries over rising fatalities

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo state government expressed worry over the rising fatality from cases of Coronavius (Covid-19), in the state.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Thursday, while announcing five more deaths from the dreaded disease.

He made the announcement during the daily virtual meeting of the State Covid-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

According to him, the five deaths which occurred in the last 24 hours, brought the total number of deaths recorded in the second wave of the pandemic to 63.

Obi disclosed that the state also recorded four new cases (including three health workers), 28 more recoveries, with 367 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres within the state.

He urged residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all set guidelines to contain the infectious disease, adding that the government has taken serious efforts to contain the pandemic.

“Edo state, in the last 24 hours, recorded four new cases, five deaths and three more health workers infection. The 4 new cases were confirmed positive from the 328 samples collected within a 24-hour period.”

“With the new figures, Edo has now recorded 1,915 confirmed cases, 1,485 recoveries, 63 deaths and 403 health workers infection.

“People must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the pandemic. It is important to observe the safety protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus,” he said.