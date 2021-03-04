House of Reps. member, Yuguda Hassan Kila, dies in Abuja

House of Reps. member, Yuguda Hassan Kila, dies in Abuja

Thursday, March 4, 2021 7:59 pm


Yuguda Hassan Kila

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has been thrown into mourning over the death of Yuguda Hassan Kila, the  member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa  State on Thursday.

It was gathered that before the lawmaker has been on admission at the National Hospital before his death.

The deceased’s colleague from Adamawa State, Rep. Magaji Da’u Aliyu confirmed the death in his Facebook post.

Also, House Majority Leader, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa confirmed Kila’s death to journalists via telephone.

“The man was admitted last two weeks for just a severe malaria. It later degenerated to an acute shortage of oxygen in his blood stream,” he said.

The late lawmaker was the chairman of House Committee on Customs and Excise

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Alleged N26b PHCN benefit scam: Court grants insurance broker N300m bail
    26 mins ago

    Yahoo boy Wusu Opeyemi jailed, 9 others arrested in Ibadan
    42 mins ago

    Covid-19: Edo records 5 new deaths, worries over rising fatalities
    1 hour ago

    N6bn Ogoni water projects: MOSOP commends Buhari
    2 hours ago

    Benue Govt places N5m bounty on killers of Dr Suswam
    6 hours ago

    Lai Mohammed: Sadiq Daba, an iconic thespian, giant of his time
    6 hours ago

    Ogun one year Covid-19 story
    7 hours ago

    Why Ogun Assembly Removed Deputy Speaker