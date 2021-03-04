House of Reps. member, Yuguda Hassan Kila, dies in Abuja

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has been thrown into mourning over the death of Yuguda Hassan Kila, the member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on Thursday.

It was gathered that before the lawmaker has been on admission at the National Hospital before his death.

The deceased’s colleague from Adamawa State, Rep. Magaji Da’u Aliyu confirmed the death in his Facebook post.

Also, House Majority Leader, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa confirmed Kila’s death to journalists via telephone.

“The man was admitted last two weeks for just a severe malaria. It later degenerated to an acute shortage of oxygen in his blood stream,” he said.

The late lawmaker was the chairman of House Committee on Customs and Excise