Nigerian Idol 2020/2021 kicks-off Mar. 14

By Alex Anayo Enebeli

Nigerian Idol, a TV reality show for 2020/2021 season 6 begins Sunday, March 14.

Gotv Nigeria announcing the date on its Instagram page @ Gotv,Ng said: “Get a sneak peek into who’ll be auditioning for #NigeriaIdol.

“Set your reminder, March 14, CH 29.

The reality TV series is aimed to search for young talented individuals in Nigeria with singing competition.

At the commencement of the audition, 30 eligible Nigerians were often selected for the show but only 12 contestants made it to final stage through voting.

The winners would go home with very fantastic prizes including, N7.5 million, a recording contract with Sony, SUV jeep and a trip to South Africa.

The show is powered by Multi Choice Dstv and Gotv.