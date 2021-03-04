Veteran broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba dies of cancer

Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:10 am


Sadiq Daba

By Nehru Odeh 

Veteran broadcaster and actor Sadiq Daba is dead. Daba, popularly known as Bitrus, a character he played in the now rested NTA drama series Cock Crow at Dawn, died this evening at his Marwa Garden residence in Alausa, Lagos State, after a protracted battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer.

Daba had a long and excruciating battle with cancer. In 2017 he announced his diagnosis of leukemia and prostate Cancer and many Nigerians including Josephine Obiajulu Odumakin, Mabel Oboh rallied behind him

In 2019, he came out to publicly seek financial assistance for his treatment. Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and many other Nigerians rallied around and supported him financially. Others that mobilized funds for him were Azuka Jebose , Soni Irabor etc.

Daba worked as a broadcaster for Nigerian Television Authority. He shot on to limelight  in the late 1970s, when he starred in the television series Cockcrow at Dawn.

In 2015, he won Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as “Inspector Waziri” in October 1.

