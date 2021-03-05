2020/21 CAF Champions league: All Day 3 matches in the Group stage

The following are all Day 3 fixtures in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, to be played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.

Group A – Saturday

Al Ahly, Egypt vs AS Vita Club, DR Congo

Al Merrikh, Sudan vs Simba, Tanzania

Group B

Belouizdad, Algeria vs Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan – Friday

TP Mazembe, DR Congo vs Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa – Saturday

Group C – Saturday

Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs Horoya, Guinea

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa vs Petro de Luanda, Angola

Group D – Saturday

Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Zamalek, Egypt

Teungueth, Senegal vs MC Alger, Algeria

In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)