2020/21 CAF Champions league: All Day 3 matches in the Group stage

Friday, March 5, 2021 8:29 am
The following are all Day 3 fixtures in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, to be played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.
Group A – Saturday
Al Ahly, Egypt vs AS Vita Club, DR Congo
Al Merrikh, Sudan vs Simba, Tanzania
Group B
Belouizdad, Algeria vs Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan – Friday
TP Mazembe, DR Congo vs Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa – Saturday
Group C – Saturday
Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs Horoya, Guinea
Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa vs Petro de Luanda, Angola
Group D – Saturday
Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Zamalek, Egypt
Teungueth, Senegal vs MC Alger, Algeria
In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)
