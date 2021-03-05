Diri hails security operatives for making Bayelsa the state with least crime rate

By Okafor Ofiebor

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended security agencies for the prevailing peace and security in the state, saying it is attributable to their commitment and collaborative efforts.

Senator Diri, who gave the commendation during the state’s 6th Security Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, noted that it was the result of their hard work and cooperation with the state government that Bayelsa is adjudged one of the states with the least crime rate in the country.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a press release quoted the governor as applauding the service commanders of the various security forces for taking proactive measures at ensuring zero tolerance for criminal activities such as kidnapping, sea piracy and cultism in the state.

His words: “Let me thank all of you, particularly the service commanders, who have played significant roles in enforcing law and order in line with our policies on security.

“The kind of insecurity in other parts of the country, when compared to our state, you would notice that Bayelsa is one of the states with the least crime rate in the country.”

The governor announced the arrest of a syndicate in Yenagoa, the state capital, masquerading as a government task force but specialises in abducting and defrauding citizens.

“I like to annouce that because of their dedication to duty, the service commanders tracked down some members of the syndicate and they have been arrested. Confessions have been made and interrogation is ongoing.”

He urge youths to key into empowerment schemes provided by the state and federal governments to better their lot.

On the recent upsurge in sea piracy activities on the waterways in the Nembe and Brass routes, the governor said his administration has put the security on alert in the area.

According to him, the Special Advisers on Security in collaboration with the service commanders have constituted a team that patrols the Nembe/Brass axis to ensure safety of commuters.

“Crime and criminality do not have any political party face. It has no face of PDP or APC. A criminal remains a criminal. For us as a government, it is zero tolerance to crime.”