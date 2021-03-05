Insecurity: Rivers deploys members of Neighborhood Safety Corps

Friday, March 5, 2021 9:16 am


Cross section of the newly induction members of Neighbourhood

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has kick-started its community policing with the deployment of pioneer members of its  Neighbourhood Safety Agency to their various local government areas of origin where they are expected to assist in gathering intelligence on security matters.

The Director General of the Rivers State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency, Mike Uche Chukwuma, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, said this during induction of the  members at the Alfred Diette-Spiff sports complex Civic Center in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Chukwuma also said the Rivers got the green light to start operation following the agency’s victory at the Federal High Court in Abuja and another judgment at the state high court that re-affirmed the agency’s right to operate.

He said the operatives had received training in 2018 before the process was disrupted by the military, hence their deployment.

Chukwuma told journalists that the major duty of the corps is to gather intelligence at the grassroots to consolidate the efforts of the security agencies and to prevent crime and criminality before it happens in their different localities.

Some members of the state Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency told journalists that they are ready to work effectively with the police to make the state crime free.

