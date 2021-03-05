Lagos commissions Pen Cinema, Agege bridge

…names it after Tinubu

The Pen Cinema bridge has finally been commissioned by the Lagos State Government. Present at the occasion were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and many dignitaries.

-Watch the video of Sanwo-Olu’s arrival here

The Pen Cinema Bridge, a dual carriageway, named after Bola Tinubu, is designed to free gridlock in the axis. In other words, this is a big relief for people going towards Iju Road, Abule Egba, Ijaye Road in Ogba, WEMCO Road, Acme, Guinness, Oba Akran and others.

