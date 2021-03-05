Lagos commissions Pen Cinema, Agege bridge

Lagos commissions Pen Cinema, Agege bridge

Friday, March 5, 2021 3:11 pm


Agege Pen Cinema bridge

…names it after Tinubu

The Pen Cinema bridge has finally been commissioned by the Lagos State Government. Present at the occasion were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and many dignitaries.

-Watch the video of Sanwo-Olu’s arrival here

The Pen Cinema Bridge, a dual carriageway, named after Bola Tinubu, is designed to free gridlock in the axis. In other words, this is a big relief for people going towards Iju Road, Abule Egba, Ijaye Road in Ogba, WEMCO Road, Acme, Guinness, Oba Akran and others.

