MMA2 new X-ray machines, air conditioners arrive from US

The new x-ray machines and air conditioners ordered for by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL ) to upgrade facilities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Terminal two (MMA2) have arrived the country.

Mikail Mumuni, Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, operator of MMA2 in a statement on Friday said the equipment imported from the US arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Wednesday night from where they were later moved to MMA2.

He added that installation of the x-ray machines and air conditioners will commence on Friday evening and that this would be completed within one week.

The BASL Spokesman quoted the acting Head of Business of the company, Ralph Uchegbu as saying that “the installation of the new X-ray machines and air conditionals will further re-inforce the status of MMA2 as the nation’s pre-eminent airport terminal in terms of customers security and comfort.”

BASL recently announced that it had invested over $500,000 (Five hundred thousand dollars) on the importation of the machines as part of a massive upgrading of its X-ray machines and air conditioning systems for passengers safety, security and comfort.

