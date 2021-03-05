PFN, a clannish religious enterprise, Okotie says

By Richard Elesho

Musician turned pastor, Chris Okotie, has renewed his age long attack on the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN describing it as a clannish enterprise.

Okotie, who is Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, was reacting to the election of the new national executive of the Christian body led by the newly elected President, Bishop Wale Oke.

In a terse message to the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos on Thursday, 4th March and made public by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Rev Okotie lamented that the Christian body has departed from its core values and is now a shadow of itself.

Below is the text of the message:

“PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette.

“Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists”.

Rev Okotie has, for years been critical of the activities of the successive Presidents of the PFN over alleged compromise and unethical behavior bordering on betrayal of the Christian cause, especially in their dealings with the political leadership of the country.

The Reverend has always distanced himself from the activities of Christian body, citing credibility issues.

Bishop Wale Oke was elected President along with other national executive members at the16th biennial conference of PFN which held in Enugu on Wednesday.