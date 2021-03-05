Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalists celebrate as Sen. Abe lost out at Supreme Court

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress loyal to Rotimi Amechi, the Minister of Transportation are celebrating Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which handed them the control of the party.

Members of the faction described the dismissal of Appeal by Igo Aguma of the rival Sen. Magnus Abe’s faction against Court of Appeal judgment that he was not the authentic chairman of Rivers APC by the apex court as upright and just.

The Supreme Court had in the judgment endorsed the sacking of Aguma by the Court of Appeal by recognizing the Isaac Ogbobula-led caretaker committee which is loyal to Transportation Minister as the authentic leadership structure of the party in Rivers.

By so doing, it overturned the June 10, 2020 judgment of the Rivers State High Court which recognized Aguma as the authentic leader of APC in Rivers.

The apex court gave similar rulings in the other appeals filed by Senator Abe faction of the party.

Aguma had announced his resignation from APC soon after the Supreme Court’s judgment.

But spokesman of the Amaechi’s faction of APC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, expressed delight of loyalists of the Transportation Minister with the Supreme Court ruling in a statement issued hours after the court ruling.

He, however , said that the party is ready to accommodate Abe and his supporters if they are ready work as a team.

According to his, APC will not shut its door to loyalists Abe led team, especially if they are willing to be team players.

“Now that the storm is over, we wish to state categorically that our doors are open to receive all who believe in the mission of the APC.

He added that with the judgment, the Supreme Court has ended controversies about the authentic leadership of APC in Rivers State.

“Today the Supreme Court has finally ended all arguments relating to who the authentic Chairman of the Rivers Caretaker Committee is.

“It is now clear that Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma was a meddlesome tombo fly who had no right, under whatever guise, to challenge the right of the party to choose leaders of its Caretaker Committee.

“Based on the ruling, Isaac Ogbobula is the authentic Chairman. Now that the obstacles placed on the way of the Rivers APC have been removed, we want to thank the Justices of the Supreme Court for their wisdom and upright decision.