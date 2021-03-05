Sen Abe’s loyalist, Igo Aguma, quits APC after loss at Supreme Court

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt A chieftain of a faction of Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, Igo Aguma quit the party on Friday. Aguma resigned from the party hours after Supreme Court failed to recognise his claim as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in Rivers. It was also believed that his resignation may signal the beginning of exodus of loyalists of Senator Abe from APC as the Supreme Court ruling has handed over the control of Rivers chapter of the party to the rival faction loyal to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The apex court had declared Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, a loyalist of Amaechi as the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State.

In a press statement he personally signed, Aguma confirmed that he decided to resign from APC as a result of the judgement of the Supreme Court. Our Correspondent reports that aggrieved key members of Senator Magnus Abe's faction may quit APC following Aguma's example. There are also speculations that Abe may also quit the party his followers. Abe is currently a board member of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC, a position he was appointed into as a member of the ruling party at the national level. Meanwhile, supporters of the Transportation Minister have been in jubilant mood since the news of Supreme Court judgment broke. See Aguma's full statement below:,

PRESS STATEMENT

1. I have received the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed my Appeal challenging the Court of Appeal decision which upturned the High Court judgment that declared me as Acting Chairman of APC in Rivers state.

2. It is now clear that it is not within the purview of the Court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC. It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members but has failed to do so.

3. I can not continue to be a member of a Political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members and has no respect whatsoever for its own constitution at all but chooses to be run against democratic principles intoto for self destructive purposes.

4. Therefore I announce my exit from the All Progressives Congress immediately. To God be the glory.

Signed

Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma

5th March 2021