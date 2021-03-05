Shock as Obasanjo reveals battle with COVID-19

It was like a bolt out of the blues for guests at the 84th birthday celebration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday when the former Nigerian leader revealed that he had battled and survived COVID-19.

For one, there has been no any speculation or report that the former President tested positive for the deadly virus before now.

But speaking at a colloquium organized to celebrate his birthday held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Friday, the former President said he tested positive for COVID-19.

But he added that he had no symptoms of the disease for the three days he battled with it.

Obasanjo said he pulled through the experience with the support and advise of his daughter, , Iyabo Obasanjo–Bello, an epidemiologist

He said, “It will surprise you that I was tested positive for COVID-19.

“I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive, but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after said I am negative. That is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result.”.

He added that his family members were avoiding him when they know that he tested positive for COVID-19, but he was not bothered.

Obasanjo said he has since undergone three tests for Covid-19 since then and all the tests have come out negative..

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me,” he said.