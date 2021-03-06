2020/21 CAF Champions league: Results from Day 3 matches (Group stage)

Saturday, March 6, 2021 11:14 pm


PANA/NAN

The following are the results of Day 3 fixtures in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.

Group A
Al Ahly, Egypt 2-2 AS Vita Club, DR Congo
Al Merrikh, Sudan 0-0 Simba, Tanzania

Group B
Belouizdad, Algeria 1-1 Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan
TP Mazembe, DR Congo 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa

Group C
Wydad Casablanca, Morocco 2-0 Horoya, Guinea
Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa 2-0 Petro de Luanda, Angola

Group D
Espérance Sportive de Tunis 3-1 vs Zamalek, Egypt
Teungueth, Senegal 0-1 MC Alger, Algeria

Day 4 matches will be played on 16 March.

In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.

