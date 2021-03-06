Adamu Mu’azu returns to PDP

Adamu Mu’azu returns to PDP

Saturday, March 6, 2021 9:32 am


Muazu

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Former Governor of Bauchi State and erstwhile National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, has returned to the PDP.

Nigeria post reports that Mu’azu rejoined the party at the ongoing North East Zonal Congress of the PDP.

Recall that Mu’azu dumped the PDP shortly before the 2019 general elections.

Adamu Muazu, nicknamed the ‘Game Changer’ at the height of his powers as PDP Chairman, saw the party through the 2015 general election in which its presidential candidate and incumbent President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan lost to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

