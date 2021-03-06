Food blockade: CNG slams Bello, Fani-Kayode, warns Northerners

The Coalition of Northern Groups has alleged that leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFCDN) was fooled to lift its blockade on food supply from the North to the Southern part of Nigeria by Governor Yahaya Bello and former Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode.

AFCDN on Thursday lifted the ban it had placed on food and cattle supply from the North to the Southern part of the country in protest over alleged losses suffered by its members during the #EndSARS protest and the Shasa market crisis in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Members of the union had also demanded over N400 billion as compensation as well as assurance that their members will no longer be attacked as conditions for lifting the bandit.

But the food dealers called off the food blockade after series of meeting with the Kogi state governor and Fani-Kayode.

But in its reaction to the lifting of the blockade, CNG said Bello and Femi Fani-Kayode, fooled the AFCDN to suspend its strike action and supply food to the South in a statement by its spokesperson, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez.

The group noted that this was because none of the demands of the food dealers were met before they agreed to call off the strike.

CNG also warned northerners to be careful of the duo as their intervention was for personal interests and not the interest of the North.

The group added that Bello and Fani-Kayode are only interested in using the food dealers to advance their interests in the presidency and not because they are genuinely interested in the welfare of Northerners.

The statement reads, “The Coalition of Northern Groups CNG is of the view that the conclusion to suspend strike action embarked by the cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) was forced on the union leaders who were as well fooled.

“With earlier reports that the leadership of AUFCDN was arrested and detained by the security and intimidation of union leaders out to enforce the blockade by the Military, everyone can see that the strike suspension was far from voluntary.

“We all know that Governor Bello had never shown any concern over the plight of the northerners when they were attacked during the EndSARS uprising and at Sasha, Ibadan.

“Besides, the agreement reached did not disclose any commitment by the authorities on the demand for payment of compensation for lives and properties lost by northerners to the attacks.

“Northerners should therefore be wary of the maneuvers of such southern politicians and their northern collaborators like Bello whose eyes are only primed on the presidency and not the general safety of the country and the North in particular”.